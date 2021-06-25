3D Map System Market For Automotive Industry Global Analysis and Forecast Report by 2026 | Aptiv, Axestrack, BAE Systems, Civil Maps, Continental, DENSO, Dynamic Map Platform, Elektrobit, Harman International,

According to Publisher, the Global 3D Map System for Automotive market is accounted for $1.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.4%. Growing adoption of smartphones, rapid urbanization in emerging nations, and increasing technological advancements are some of the factors propelling the market growth. In addition, rise in tourism, growing consumer spending levels on acquiring luxurious vehicles also favouring the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, high initial investment cost is limiting the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Aptiv

Axestrack

BAE Systems Plc.

Civil Maps

Continental AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

Elektrobit

Harman International

HERE Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International BV

In-dash navigation is most preferred navigation type compared to handheld navigation. The In-dash segment is projected to register largest market revenue during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles utilize 3D map systems in a large proportion due to increasing consumer spending to get convenient travel experience. North America is expected to register lucrative growth rate due to rapid adoption of technologies by consumers, higher rate of commercial vehicles in this region is fuelling the region growth.

Systems Covered:

– Software & Services

– Hardware

Navigation Types Covered:

– Handheld Navigation

– In-dash navigation

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– OEM

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

