Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2023

Automation systems, controls and solutions empower chemicals and petrochemicals companies to optimize and streamline production operations by enabling a seamless flow of data from enterprise assets to operations, maintenance, and trading systems. GMD predicts the global total revenue of automation systems in chemicals and petrochemicals industry will advance to $10.94 billion in 2023, registering a strong growth over 2018-2023.

Highlighted with 28 tables and 53 figures, this 155-page report “Automation Systems in Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry: Global Market by Product, Architecture and Region 2014-2023” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide chemicals and petrochemicals automation solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global chemicals and petrochemicals automation system market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product, architecture and region.

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Advanced Process Control (APC)

• Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

• Other Systems

On basis of architecture type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2023. The breakdown of key regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global chemicals and petrochemicals automation system vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global market of automation solutions in chemicals and petrochemicals industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

