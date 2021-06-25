Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Analysis 2019 | Rising Investments in Automotive and Expansions by Most Eminent Players Globally | Industry Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is accounted for $1.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. Reconciliation of car battery warm administration framework with other electric warm administration frameworks and augment in require of Electric Vehicles are some factors impacting the market growth. However, design complexities in components used for battery thermal management system are restraining the market growth.

Batteries are the power hotspot for electric vehicles. The execution or yield of batteries differs as per the encompassing temperature, with the end goal that their execution is influenced by over the top temperature; in this way, keeping up a satisfactory temperature for the batteries is fundamental so as to accomplish proper functioning and proficiency of the battery cells. Hybrid electric vehicles have diverse dimensions of mixing, for example, unique dimensions of fuel blend, and dependent on the mixing level and limit of electric vehicles, number of cells, battery size, and type shifts, appropriately. The execution and life of the battery arrangement of electric vehicles are influenced by the encompassing temperature. Along these lines, battery warm administration frameworks are commonly coordinated with battery cells. The battery thermal management framework keeps up the battery temperature, at which the battery yield is ideal.

By technology, active segment accounted for the significant market share in the global market due to the better battery performance, long life from active technology battery thermal management system and augmented efficiency.

Amongst geography, Asia Pacific acquired the largest market share in the global market owing Presence of key nations, for example, India, South Korea, Japan and China which establish the most elevated offers of electric and hybrid vehicles internationally.

Battery Capacities Covered:

– >500 kWh

– 200-500 kWh

– 100-200 kWh

– <100 kWh

Battery Types Covered:

– Solid-State Batteries

– Conventional Batteries

Propulsions Covered:

– Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV)

– Battery Electric Vehicles

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

System Types Covered:

– Passive

– Active

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer

Technologies Covered:

– Air Cooling & Heating

– Phase-Change Material

– Liquid Cooling & Heating

– Thermo Electrics

– Refrigerant Cooling

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

