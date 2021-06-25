Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2017-2026 | Calsonic Kansei, Denso, Robert Bosch, Hitachi Automotive, Continental, Mitsubishi Electric, Takata Corp., Hyundai Mobis,

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market is expected to grow from $45.08 billion in 2017 to reach $108.95 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.3%. Increasing demand of automotives, stringent safety regulations set by government and growing demand for technologically advanced vehicles like hybrid cars are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, growing complexities and number of ECUS, increasing consumer preference towards BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) are hindering the growth of the market.

AECU is an embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. Automotive ECU or Electronic Control Unit is a family of computer systems that controls and maintains the entirety of electronic, electrical and mechanical systems of a vehicle. Automotive functions ranging from the movement of the windows to the amount of air-fuel mixture required for each engine cylinder has an ECU system embedded with it which is recorded, analyzed and stored in the microcontroller. Technological advancements in automotive technology have led to an increase in implementation of complex ECUs in a vehicle.

Based on Vehicle Type, the passenger cars segment acquired significant growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increase in demand for automotive such as mid-range cars and high-end cars in developing regions. Asia Pacific dominated the market throughout the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing access of high-end luxury vehicles along with the rising focus in manufacturing automated vehicles with complex driver assistance and active & passive safety features.

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger vehicles

Types Covered:

– Telematics Control Unit

– Suspension Control Module

– Brake Control Module

– Engine Control Unit

– Transmission Control Module

– Powertrain Control Module

– Climate Control Module

– Steering Control Module

– Electronic Braking Control Module

– Airbag Control Module

– Safety and Security

– Entertainment

– Chassis Electronics

End Users Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

