Bio-Based Polymer Market Research Report – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025

Bio-Based Polymer Market Overview:

Bio-based polymers are defined as polymers made from biological sources. Some of these polymers are formed directly in the polymeric form in the organisms (e.g., microorganisms, algae, or plants) that produce them, while others are manufactured from bio-based monomers. These polymers are available in many grades with several different properties.

The growth of the bio-based polymer market is driven by factors such as increase in consumer awareness about the environmental impact of petroleum-based polymers and rise in government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas (GNG) emissions. In addition, favorable government regulations and initiatives such as Lead Market Initiative (UK) and BioPreferred (U.S.) boost the use of bio-based products, which correspondingly increases the demand for bio-based polymer products during the projected period. However, high cost to end user and cheaper rates of petroleum feedstocks are expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing investment in R&D for product developments in niche applications is expected to offer a key opportunity for market growth.

The global bio-based polymer market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into polyethylene, polyamide, polylactic acid, polyethylene terephthalate and others (starch blends, polyhydroxyalkanoates, poly (butylene adipate-co-terephthalate), polybutylene succinate). Based on application, it is classified into textile, automotive, industrial, agriculture, packaging, and others (paper & paperboard, agriculture, and consumer goods). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are BASF SE, DowDuPont, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Arkema Group, Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. Teijin Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Bio-On, Novamont SpA, and Finasucre SA.

Key Benefits for Bio-Based Polymer Market:

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global bio-based polymer market from 2018 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.

Bio-Based Polymer Key Market Segments:

By Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyamide (PA)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Others [Starch Blends, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Poly (Butylene Adipate-co-Terephthalate), and Polybutylene Succinate]

By Application

Textile

Automotive

Industrial

Agriculture

Packaging

Others (Paper & Paperboard, Agriculture, and Consumer goods)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

