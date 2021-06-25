Body Contouring Devices Market to Witness a Healthy Growth by the end of 2025 | New Study

Body Contouring Devices Market Overview:

Body contouring devices use different mechanisms such as radiofrequency, laser-assisted lipolysis, ultrasonic assisted lipolysis, and others to alter and enhance the shape and size of the body to make it esthetically appealing. The main aim of these devices is to remove the stubborn fat or reduce the excess sagging skin to achieve skin tightening. The various devices present in the market include non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and invasive devices.

The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rise in obesity among people worldwide. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe and advancements in the field of body contouring are expected to significantly increase the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with the procedures hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in medical tourism, surge in adoption of body contouring, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27306

The global body contouring devices market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and invasive devices. The non-invasive devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency devices, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) lipoplasty devices, and cryolipolytic devices. The minimally invasive devices segment is further divided into laser-assisted lipolysis devices, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, and others. The invasive devices are categorized into ultrasonic assisted liposuction (UAL) devices. By application, it is divided into fat reduction and skin tightening. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, medical spa, and clinical research laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Body Contouring Devices Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global body contouring devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Body Contouring Devices Key Market Segments:

By Product

Non-invasive Devices

Radiofrequency Devices

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Lipoplasty Devices

Cryolipolytic Device

Minimally Invasive Devices

Laser-Assisted Lipolysis devices

Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices

Others

Invasive Devices

Ultrasonic Assisted Liposuction (UAL) Devices

By Application

Fat Reduction

Skin Tightening

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27306

By End User

Hospital & Clinic

Medical Spa

Clinical Research Laboratory

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Allergan plc

Hologic, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.,

Erchonia Corporation.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.,

Cutera, Inc.

MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC.

Sciton, Inc.

INMODE

El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH)

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Almirall, S.A.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Pollogen Ltd.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27306

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]