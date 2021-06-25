Building and Construction Plastic Market Report 2019- Latest Insights On Trends and Challenges to 2025

Building and Construction Plastic Market Overview:

The global building and construction plastic market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Building and construction plastics are polymers that are treated chemically to obtain products for building and construction industry. These products are used for various purposes such as flooring, cladding & roof membranes, cables, flooring & wallcovering, insulation, piping, and window & door panels in the building and construction industry. Different types of plastic composites in flooring includes wood plastic composite (WPC), luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and stone plastic composite (SPC).

The demand for building and construction plastics is increasing due to rapid rise in investment in the residential and commercial infrastructure. In addition, major players are adopting various strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to stimulate the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2016, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA acquired 100% shares of the WLP Holding Corp. Therefore, such developmental strategies are estimated to drive the growth of the global market. However, rise in ecological concerns and stringent laws by regulatory bodies regarding use of plastics are expected to restrain the growth of the global building and construction plastic market. On the contrary, technological improvements to produce eco-friendly and recycled plastics are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global building and construction plastic market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into thermoplastic and thermosetting plastic. The thermoplastic segment is further categorized into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polystyrene (PS), polypropylene, polycarbonate, polymethyl methacrylate, and others. The thermosetting plastic segment is further divided into polyurethane and others, which include polyesters, epoxy resins, and phenolic resins. The thermoplastic segment is anticipated to dominate the global building and construction plastic market during the forecast period. By application, it is categorized into flooring, window & door panels, siding, piping, roofing, insulation, and others (weather boarding, paint, varnish, adhesives, and thin coverings). The flooring segment is further divided into wood plastic composite (WPC), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), stone plastic composite (SPC), and others. The others in the flooring segment include fiberglass composite and bamboo composite tiles. The piping segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the near future.

The global building and construction plastic market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include DSM, BASF, Chem Philips, DowDuPont Inc., INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Lanxess, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, and Solvay.

Key Benefits for Building and Construction Plastic Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global building and construction plastic market along with the current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global building and construction plastic market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Building and Construction Plastic Key Market Segments:

By Type

Thermoplastic

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polycarbonate

Polypropylene

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Others

Thermosetting Plastic

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Flooring

Wood Plastic Composite (WPC)

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Stone Plastic Composite (SPC)

Others

Window and Door Panel

Siding

Piping

Roofing

Insulation

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LLC

DowDuPont Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

LG Chem Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

SABIC

Solvay S.A.

