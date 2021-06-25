Cloud Gaming Market Size Study by Type, Platform, Gamers and Region – Global Forecast 2017-2025 | PlayGIGA, Playkey, Sony, Amazon Web Services, CiiNOW, Crytek, GamingCloud, Google

The global mobile cloud market is in its evolutionary stage and is exhibiting rapid growth. The global market is expected to grow in the years to come with fast-paced adoption among enterprises. Nowadays, enterprises and consumers are seeking more mobility to remain connected on a real-time basis. The continuous development in the field of mobile has improved business communication by providing connectivity to organizational information on the go. The cloud technology has opened better ways of service delivery and IT usage providing scalability and data synchronization to businesses. The amalgamation of cloud and mobile has further enhanced the term mobility as it provides instantaneous information.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are-NVIDIA, PlayGIGA, Playkey, Sony, Amazon Web Services, CiiNOW, Crytek, GamingCloud, Google & Microsoft. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment are explained below:

By Type :

– Video Streaming

– File Streaming

By Platform:

– Mobiles

– Smart TVs

– Consoles

– Computing Devices

By Gamers:

– Hardcore

– Casual

By Regions:

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

– Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

– Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

– Rest of the World

