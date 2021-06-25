Current and Future Scope of Vehicle Scanner Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to Reach US$ 2.83 billion | Industry Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Vehicle Scanner Market is accounted for $1.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.83 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR 8.3% from 2017 to 2026. Growing safety concerns and high expenses on infrastructure development are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the market. In addition, increasing demand for full vehicle body scanning will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the slow growth owing to the limited sale is hampering the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Uviscan

Secuscan

Gatekeeper Security

Leidos

International Road Dynamics

Infinite Technologies

Godrej & Boyce

Omnitec

Tescon AG

Intelliscan

Uveye

El-Go Team

Rapiscan Systems

Dahua Technology

Bharat Electronics

Vehicle scanners help in identifying immediate threats, contraband, foreign objects, and others. Amongst Application, Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection segment held significant market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for protecting large number sensitive places of government institutions and critical infrastructures to combat threats. By geography, North America is dominating the market during the forecast period due to the increasing need for security against terrorist activities in this region.

Scanners Covered:

– Portable/Mobile Scanner

– Fixed/Static Scanner

Structures Covered:

– Under Vehicle Surveillance Systems (UVSS)

– Drive-Through

Technologies Covered:

– Illuminating

– Imaging

– Sensing

– Scanning

– Processing

Components Covered:

– Lighting Unit

– Camera

– Vehicle Scanning Software

– Barrier

– Other Component

Applications Covered:

– Private/Commercial Facilities

– Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

