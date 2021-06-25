Energy Storage Systems Market Growth Opportunity by Product Types, Application and Top Key Players Analysis – ABB, AES Energy Storage, S&C Electric Company, LG Chem, Saft, Tesla Motors

Systems that can efficiently and conveniently store various forms of energy such as electrochemical, mechanical and so on are called as energy storage systems. One of te familiar example that is part of these systems are lithium ion batteries that are used in electric vehicles.

Asia-Pacific dominates the entire energy storage systems market in 2015 with China being the super power. The region is flanked with established manufacturing brands for battery storage systems, such as Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, BYD Company, and few others. Although the prices of batteries experience a decline worldwide, the market for battery storage grows rapidly. This further strengthens Asia’s hold over the worldwide energy systems market. et. Technological innovation in the battery storage systems marks the key trend in the Asia-Pacific market for energy storage systems. As the major battery manufacturers are located in the Asian countries, focused R&D to create developments in the already existing product portfolio for energy storage systems marks a trend in the Asian market for energy storage systems. Followed by Asia, Europe and North America holds a strong presence in the energy storage systems market.

The key players in the market for energy storage systems market include ABB, AES Energy Storage, S&C Electric Company, LG Chem, Saft, Tesla Motors, Solar Grid Storage LLC, Exide technologies and others. Other prominent players in the market are Scheider Electric, SMA Solar Technology AG, Exide Industries Ltd., SK Holdings., Autobat SACI and others.

The report segments the world energy storage systems market on the basis of technology, end-user, applications, and geography. Based on the technology the market is segmented into pumped hydro storage, compressed air, sodium Sulphur, lithium ion, lead acid, nickel cadmium, flywheel, and redox-flow. Based on the type of end user, the market is segmented into residential, non-residential and utility. Further the market for energy storage systems based on the applications is segmented into grid storage and transportation. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The energy storage systems are undergoing continuous technological innovation that facilitates to overcome the traditional barriers of continuous energy supply. The market is growing rapidly mainly due to high investment by public & private players driving innovation in the market. For Instance, Axiom Exergy raised an investment of around $2.5 million from financial investors. This investment aimed at supporting the company’s innovative energy storage installation that targets grocery stores and other cooling loads. Agreement is a key strategy adopted by major players in the energy storage systems market

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The study provides an in-depth quantitative analysis of the world energy storage systems market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022 to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

Extensive analysis of technologies forecasts the various types of energy storage systems that can be used in different end-user applications.

Competitive analysis highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments that affect the market behavior.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities there.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed to identify the competitive outlook.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

The world energy storage systems market is segmented based on technology, end-user, application, and geography:

By Technology

Pumped Hydro Storage

Compressed Air

Sodium Sulphur

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Cadmium

Flywheel

Redox-Flow

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

By Applications

Grid Storage

Transportation

