Food Additive Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2025: Major Key Players – BASF SE, Archer Daniel Midland Company

Global Food Additive Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89%, by value, during 2018-2025

Demand for the Food Additive remains strong from the major players of the food and beverage industries, since these additives are used to serve wide variety of different purposes that include taste enhancers or the flavouring agents, for the purpose of food safety like preservatives, for enhancing the appearance in the form of colours and, increasingly, to impart added health qualities in the form of antioxidants and functional food ingredients.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global food additive market was valued USD 47.68 Billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 4.89% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 69.63 Billion by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global food additive market in 2017.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this [email protected]:

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/food-additive/#1536302097117-445b2636-73fe

Growing demand for convenience or ready-to-eat food is driving the Global Food Additive Market

Food Additives are used to slower the product spoilage caused by air, bacteria, mold, fungi or yeast. Moreover, in order to maintain the quality of food, they support to control contamination caused by food-borne diseases. Food Additives has increased rapidly both technologically and by application in the recent years. These technological advancements have acted as a breakthrough for improved natural food additives that are beneficial for health as well.

The factors that enhance the global food additive market are increasing demand for packaged and processed food that are easily available in the market and can be stored for a longer time, coupled with the technology innovation in the overall Food & Beverage industry.

The key driver for the global food additive market is increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries, like India and China, that results in demand for processed and packaged food. Moreover, major food additives, like vitamins and minerals, are added in order to enhance the nutritional quality of food. As per the US Food & Drug Administration, such fortification helps to reduce malnutrition in the US and across the globe. As per the Department of Industrial Policies and Promotion (DIPP), the package and processed food sector in India have received around USD 7.54 billion worth of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the period April 2000-March 2017. Thus, the food additive market is growing rapidly, owing to the demand for processed and packaged food.

Sweeteners and Colorants -The Leading Food Additive Product Types

The global market for food additives is segmented by product type, source, application, and geography. The product type is further segmented into Acidity Regulator, Colorant, Sweetener, Flavoring Agent, Emulsifier, Food Preservative, Anti-Caking Agent and Others. The source is further segment into Natural and Artificial Sources. Furthermore, the application market can be segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Meat Product, Beverage, Dairy Product, and Others.

Asia Pacific Region – Fastest Growing Region

Geographically, the Global Food Additive market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. The European food additive market was the most prominent market because Food and drink industry is one the major revenue contributor within the manufacturing industries of Europe, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and UK are the major producers of food and beverage products. Asia Pacific is expected to increase with a CAGR of 6.36%, by value, during the period 2018-2025, owing to increasing disposable income, coupled with increased standard of lifestyle, in developing countries like China and India. Thus, there is increasing demand among the customers for convenience food like processed and packaged food. Thus, there is increasing usage of food additives used in the production of processed and packaged food. This results in surging demand for food additives by the major players of food and beverage industry in the region of Asia-Pacific

Global Food Additive Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in global food additive market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations for strategic expansion in the food additive market. For instance, BASF has successfully completed acquisition of business and assets from Bayer. This will strengthen their agriculture sector production.

Market Segmentation: Global Food Additive Market

By Product Type

Acidity Regulator

Sweetener

Colorant

Flavoring Agent

Emulsifier

Anti-Caking Agent

Food Preservative

Others

By Source

Natural Source

Synthetic Source

By Application

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat & Meat Product

Beverage

Dairy Product

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

Request For Table Of Content:

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/food-additive/#1536301857979-e3fc3c18-41a6

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826