Global District Cooling Energy System Market 2018 Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2027

Global District Cooling Energy System Market Overview

District cooling energy system is used to produce cooling effects within the certain district or area to be cooled by using chilled water in insulated pipes fitted inside the walls of buildings.

District energy cooling system involves various components like Chillers, Cooling Towers, Condenser Water Pumps, Chilled water Pipes, makeup water system for condenser and chilled water, controls etc. Moreover the thermal storage tanks and primary, secondary and tertiary pumps can be used to increase the efficiency of energy reduce the payback time/load and can be cost effective.

Emission of co2 from district energy cooling system is just 30% as compared to normal air conditioning system which emits around 88% of co2 and makes it an ecofriendly cooling system. District energy cooling system cools water at central water treatment plants and then transfers it to the various buildings/households with the underground pipes.

Market Size & Forecast

Global district energy cooling system market is expected to hold a positive share of around USD 19 billion at a CAGR of 16% till expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Rise in consumption of cooling energy by people across the globe led the demand for district cooling energy system and expect the market to grow in a significant figure. Moreover the increase awareness towards the adaption of ecofriendly energy system is affecting the positive growth of the global district energy system market. On the basis of regional platform, global offshore wind energy market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Many government initiatives towards the eco-friendly energy demands for district cooling energy system and directly impacts the growth of market. Increased awareness amongst the people of world towards the adaptation of nonpolluting energy system also exhibits the surplus growth of district cooling energy system market in the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

On the basis of regional platform Middle East is anticipated to hold the largest market share for this industry due to the increase use of cooling energy system across the region. Moreover the huge demand for cooling energy and cost effectiveness technology adds up to the reason for growth of district cooling energy system market.

Within Asia Pacific, China and India is expected to contribute the modest growth in forecast period backed by increase in temperature owing to increase in demand of district cooling energy system.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global district cooling energy system market includes the following segments:

By heating

Heat-only Boilers

Combined Heat & Power

Geothermal Heating

Solar Heating

Heat Pumps

By cooling

Free Cooling

Absorption Cooling

Compression Cooling

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

On the basis of regional analysis, global district energy system market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

MEA region (Middle Easter and African) is expected to propel the growth of district energy market by 2027 with rise in demand for low emission cooling energy system by the people of region.

North America and Asia Pacific is also expected to showcase the modest and steady growth in market from 2018-2027.

Global district cooling energy system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America ( U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Availability of larger area that covers ocean or sea that can help to generate wind energy in offshore is the major growth driver of the industry. According to “Association Industry Conditioning Air and Refrigeration Japan” numbers of air conditioning units used in 2017 was 110 million with 8% increment compared to previous year.

Demand for cool air

Increase in the use of cooling energy by people across the globe led the demand for district cooling energy system that exhibits the rising growth of market in expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027. Rising demand for infrastructure led the constructions companies to build more buildings, which requires air cooling system owing to increase temperature directly impacts the growth of market in a fruitful manner.

Government supports

Government supports for adaptation of eco-friendly cooling energy system across the world led the demand for district energy system and anticipates the positive growth in market. Moreover the regulations implicated by government on efficient energy system in Asia Pacific and North American region directly imposed for successive growth of global district cooling energy system market in the expected forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Greenhouse effect

Increase in the greenhouse gas effect by emission of co2 with normal air conditioning system demands for non-polluting energy cooling system and act as a growth driver for the district energy cooling system market. Investments from privatization industries and government organizations over this market robust the energetic competition amongst the key player of this industry and expected to grow the market of district cooling energy system in a significant manner.

Challenges

Cost of installation

One of the challenging factor that is hampering the growth of the market is high initial cost for setting up the district cooling energy network from the central water treatment plants to the end users.

Key Players

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Emirates District Cooling LLC (Emicool)

Emirates National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd.

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Vattenfall AB

Fortum Oyj

Statkraft AS

