Growth of the Asia Dental Care Device Market to Flourish by Technological Advancements in Oral Treatments and Increase in Dental Tourism

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Asia Dental Care Device Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the Asia dental care device market in terms of market segmentation by product, by end users and by geography.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Increase in the number of risk factors associated with oral diseases and rise in the number of cases of oral cancers and periodontal diseases due to the consumption of tobacco, alcohol and poor oral hygiene are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Governments of various countries have initiated in taking up various reforms for the development of dental health. On account of these factors, the Asia dental care device market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 32.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Download Free Sample Report Here: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1567

Moreover, innovations taking place in the dental devices have improved the standards of dental surgical procedures making the dental treatment effective and efficient, increased usage of CBCT in treatment planning and oral diagnosis and growth in the prevalence of dental diseases are expected to flourish the market growth. Advanced equipment have improved the treatment procedure and is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market share and reach estimated valuation of USD 4.8 Billion by the end of 2027.

The market is segmented by product into radiology equipment, dental lasers, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices and others out of which, the dental lasers segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of usage in teeth whitening and root canal procedures on a large scale. The development of CAD/CAM and 3D printing has propelled the dental equipment market.

The market is further segmented by end users into hospitals, clinics, dental laboratories, dental research institutions and others out of which, the hospitals segment is anticipated to have significant growth owing to increase in the number of patients visiting to specialized centers for the treatment of oral diseases on account of better, advanced facility available at hospitals.

China is anticipated to have the largest market share, followed by Japan and India, attributed to sportive healthcare reform, large pool of patients and increase in the number of dentists. Additionally, rise in the disposable income and increase in awareness among people related to oral health are expected to boost the growth of the market in the country.

Increase in Dental disorders and Technological Advancements

Increase in dental tourism in the developing countries is contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Dental disorders have increased in the recent years due to the usage of tobacco, poor oral hygiene. There have been numerous technological advancements related to oral treatment such as laser usage in root canal treatment which leads to painless and hygienic treatment for the patients. These factors are expected to drive the growth of dental care device market in the Asia Pacific region.

High cost of advanced dental equipment, lack of awareness in developing countries and taxes on certain dental equipment are the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the Asia dental care devices market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Asia dental care device market which includes company profiling of Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentsply International Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Planmeca Oy, DB Orthodontics, Institut Straumann AG, GC Corporation, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co KG and other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Asia dental care device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1567

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

Ajay Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123