Hair care products Market Growth, Type and Application Trends Forecast 2019 – 2025

Hair care products help to control the properties and behavior of one’s hair so that it can be maintained and styled in a desirable manner.

The global market of hair care products is growing with healthy growth rate owing to the increasing number of fashion-conscious consumers and rise in male grooming, coupled with increasing demand for healthy, lustrous, and manageable hair. Moreover, the expanding aging population and subsequent adoption of hair colors and dyes have also provided thrust to the market growth.

Also, a surge in hair and scalp related problems among the consumers has led to several product innovations by manufacturers accommodating the prevalent and changing consumer tastes and preferences, thereby facilitating the demand for hair care products in coming years.

Growing urbanization coupled with increasing beauty consciousness among men is expanding the demand for grooming products such as hair gels, hair spray among the male population which in turn is fueling the growth of the hair care products market.

In addition, the climate variations is another driving factor that tends to hamper the hair conditions living in a certain geographic condition, thus augmenting the demand for proper hair care products to adapt in such locations.

Another key factor supporting the growth of the global hair care market includes the growing popularity of hair care treatments such as hair spa and deep nourishment. In addition, a rising number of mergers and acquisitions between companies, along with the increasing focus on personal grooming and online retail for hair care products are some of the latest trends for the global hair care market.

Shampoo Segment is expected to hold the dominant position in global hair care products market during the anticipated period

Among all the hair care products type, the shampoo segment held a dominant position in the hair care products market which is also expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Owing to the huge availability of specialized products such as herbal shampoo, baby shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, gluten-free shampoo, and shampoo for color treated hair is fuelling growth of this segment.

Furthermore, dry shampoo is gaining significant traction due its advantages such as increased ease and convenience over liquid shampoo which in turn, is driving the growth of the shampoo segment in coming years.

Additionally, creative advertising campaigns of hair care products is increasing the popularity of herbal hair care products, technology innovations in product manufacturing, rising disposable income with the increase in spreading power on hair care are some of the major key factors driving the growth for global hair care market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global hair care products market during the anticipated period

The global Hair care products market is categorized into five regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming years due to an emerging economy, improvement in living standards, rising hygiene awareness and increasing hair related problems due to an unhealthy lifestyle, seasonal and climatic factors.

Meanwhile, North America holds the largest hair care market share followed by Europe, owing to the new hair care products innovations and increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products in these regions.

Moreover, The United States has been increasing in population demographics which have been opting for better hair care solutions along with the independents movements among the populations, such as the Natural Hair Movement, which emphasizes that the population of African descent to maintain their traditional form of hairstyles, thus increasing the use of specific hair care products.

Global Hair Care Products Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the global hair care products industry include L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau. Most of the key players are engaged in adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisition, collaborations, and new product development to increase their global market share.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global hair care products Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of hair care products production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

