Home Health Hub Market Expected to Reach $1863.50 million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 29.2% | Honeywell International, IDEAL LIFE Inc., iHealth Lab, Lamprey Networks, MedM

Global Home Health Hub Market is accounted for $186.60 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1863.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period. Factors favouring the market growth are increasing geriatric population, subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, shortage of healthcare professionals and decreasing cost of healthcare. Furthermore, increased interest in health and wellness tracking, high demand for remote patient monitoring are some of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and poor internet availability in underdeveloped and developing countries are hampering the market growth.

Home health hubs, also called home health gateways, will be a growing part of the home health technology market. These devices and applications use wireless connectivity to aggregate information from disparate sources.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

OnK?l, AMC Health, Hicare (Subsidiary of Insung Information Co. Ltd), Honeywell International, IDEAL LIFE Inc., iHealth Lab, Lamprey Networks, MedM Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Vivify Health, Inc.

