Human Capital Management Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software, IBM, Infor, Kronos, Oracle, Sage Group, SAP SE, Workday

The Industry Report "Human Capital Management Market" provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Human Capital Management market.

A set of practices focused on organizational needs for provisioning specific competencies to the businesses comprising of components as workforce acquisition, workforce optimization and workforce management collectively are defined as Human Capital Management (HCM). Applications such as personnel administration, benefits administration, payroll, employee self-service, and service center facilitate the implementations of human capital management in an organization. The human capital management solution ensures the development and management of individuals in accordance with their key responsibility areas coupled with ensuring remarkable employee engagement towards better organizational performance.

Rapid demands for streamlining the HR-based operations in organizations and the exponential adoptions of cloud-based HCM software are anticipated to be the major drivers for the human capital management market. Data security and privacy concerns coupled with the need to comply with stringent data privacy regulations to hinder the growth of the human capital management market. Increasing advancements in the field of digitalization of HR-based functions would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the human capital management market.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ADP LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Infor

Kronos, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Workday, Inc.

The "Global Human Capital Management Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Human Capital Management industry with a focus on the global market trend.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the human capital management market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment model, the human capital management market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the human capital management market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The human capital management market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Human Capital Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Human Capital Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Human Capital Management market based on the type and application. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

