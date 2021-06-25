In-depth analysis of Cold Chain Logistics Market including leading segment and key players forecast to 2022

The global cold chain logistics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% to reach $426 billion by 2022. Growth of international trade for perishable processed food, changing consumption pattern for perishable food, and government support toward infrastructure development for the cold chain sector are some of the factors expected to drive the cold chain logistics market in coming years. Cold chain logistics market in the developing economies is still evolving; market is not well organized and is operating under capacity. Due to current demand supply gap in the market, the fragmented cold chain logistics market offers lucrative business opportunities for the new entrants.

The recent report is a focused study encompassing the Cold Chain Logistics market. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Key market players profiled in the report include Americold Logistics (U.S.), Lineage Logistics (U.S.), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), AGRO Merchants Group, LLC (U.S.), United States Cold Storage, Inc. (U.S.), etc.

Based on application type the, cold chain logistics market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all applications types, meat, fish & sea food segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for and accounted for around 35% of the cold chain logistics market revenue in 2015. However, drugs & pharmaceuticals segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Around 59% of the companies analyzed during research adopted mergers and acquisition as their strategies to gain competitive advantage. In an effort to gain expertise in the field of cold chain logistics, companies are enhancing their market reach. For instance, in 2016 United States Cold Storage, Inc. (U.S.) completed the purchase of the warehouse and assets of CFC Logistics Inc. from Clemens Food Group.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Cold Chain Logistics Market by Application Type

Chapter 5: Cold Chain Logistics Market, By Geography

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

