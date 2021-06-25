In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is estimated to Grow at Cagr of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refers to the onboard internet service offered by airlines to business and commercial aircraft passengers. The global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity market was valued at $2,933 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $6,248 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Advancement in connectivity technology especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe; introduction of supportive government regulations & policies to encourage the usage of personal electronic devices onboard; and significant increase in the number of connected aircraft and number of air passengers willing to use in-flight entertainment and connectivity services are projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, upsurge in cyberattacks and data breaches; and high initial cost associated with installation of networking technologies and connectivity hardware is anticipated to impede growth of the market.

he key players profiled in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market are EchoStar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group, Thikom Solutions Inc., and ViaSat Inc.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity technology, and geography. Based on type, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is bifurcated into hardware and services. Among the types, the hardware segment contributed the maximum market share in 2015, owing to the deployment of advanced networking systems and other systems such as electronic devices by airlines especially in the emerging markets.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, North America dominated the market owing large number of connected aircraft in the region. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 21.0% during the forecast period, owing to significant increase in number of connected aircraft and air passengers.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market by Type

Chapter 5 In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market, By Connectivity Technology

Chapter 6: In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Geography

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

