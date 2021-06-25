Invisible Orthodontics Market : Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast: 2018–2024

The major driving factor of global invisible orthodontics market are increasing adoption of CAD/CAM technology, increasing target population requiring invisible orthodontics and advancements in invisible orthodontics technology. The major restraining factor of global invisible orthodontics market are inconvenience associated with the use of invisible orthodontics and high cost involved in invisible orthodontics. Invisible orthodontics is a system of clear, sometimes removable braces are very hard to see, they are often a favored option of many adults and teenagers alike who don not really like the idea of wearing clearly mental braces for months on end. Invisible braces are also called ibraces. There are many benefits of invisible braces such as its healthier teeth and gum, better smile with less social stigma of ‘metal mouth’, straight teeth easier to clean than crooked teeth, they are smooth & comfortable as well as patented thermoplastic aligners and easier cleaning due to aligners are easily removable for eating and cleaning. Moreover, there are no food restrictions in invisible braces as compared to traditional braces.

The regional analysis of Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increasing adoption of dental procedures coupled with the growing demand for cosmetic industry in 2017. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Invisible Orthodontics. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• 3M

• Align Technology

• Danaher

• AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

• DB ORTHODONTICS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Clear Aligners

§ Ceramic Braces

§ Lingual Braces

By End-User:

§ Dental and Orthodontic Clinics

§ Hospitals

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Invisible Orthodontics Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

