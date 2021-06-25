Location Based Marketing Services Market 2019-2025 Comprehensive Study with Top Key Players- Google, Groupon, Groundtruth, Placecast, PlaceIQ and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Location Based Marketing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Location Based Marketing Services Market
In 2018, the global Location Based Marketing Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Location Based Marketing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Location Based Marketing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Groupon
Groundtruth
Placecast
PlaceIQ
Scanbuy
Shopkick
Telenity
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3960518-global-location-based-marketing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Banner Display/Pop ups
Video
Search Result
E-mail and Message
Social Media Content
Voice Calling
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
BFSI
Education
Technology and Media
Transportation and Logistics
Automotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Location Based Marketing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Location Based Marketing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3960518-global-location-based-marketing-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)