Oil and Gas SCADA Market Global Size, Industry Analysis, Share, Sales Revenue and Key Players by Forecast 2024

The global oil & gas SCADA market is estimated to grow with a 5.90% CAGR during the forecast period. SCADA is one of the most significant tools for monitoring equipment and processing data in real-time. It is a control system that facilitates a high-level of supervision of critical operations in industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and transportation.

In the oil & gas industry, accurate real-time data is very essential for calibrating the equipment, schedule maintenance activities, and coordinating with third-party logistics to ensure the smooth operation of the equipment.

SCADA system comprises of various subsegments and components including programmable logic controllers (PLCs), industrial PCs, RTUs, servers, telemetry systems, and a supervisory system. The growing demand for SCADA in the oil & gas industry is attributed to the increasing demand for remote management of oil & gas pipelines, growing pipeline networks, and increased use of cloud computing services in SCADA systems. Additionally, governments in various economies around the globe are developing policies to encourage the use of IoT technology to improve efficiency and reduce downtime and operating cost. According to Oxford Economics, in the oil & gas industry adoption of IoT could increase the global GDP by approximately USD 816 billion from 2018 to 2028, thereby boosting the oil & gas SCADA market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The oil and gas SCADA market is segmented based on architecture into hardware, software, and services.

The hardware segment dominated the Oil & Gas SCADA market. Hardware subsegment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising investments that are focused on automation in the oil & gas industry. Additionally, hardware components can be easily installed with the existing infrastructure. This also leads to the large share of the hardware subsegment during the forecast period.

Leading Players

The key players of global oil & gas SCADA market are ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), PSI AG (Germany), Technipfmc, Plc (UK), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US).

Intended Audience

The intended audience for the report on the global oil & gas SCADA market are technology providers, associations, government & research organizations, oil & gas operators, national & local government organizations, and institutional investors.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global oil & gas SCADA market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

