Oral Care Market Analysis to 2025 – Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Sunstar Suisse

The global oral care market is expected to reach US$ 60,804.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 42,689.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Global oral care market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, rising prevalence of oral diseases, technological advancements in oral care products and rising awareness for oral hygiene. However, the competitive pricing pressure faced by prominent players is act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, increasing online purchasing likely to add novel opportunities for oral care market, in the coming years.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000829/

The major players operating in the oral care market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Lion Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., High Ridge Brands Co., Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline plc. and Sunstar Suisse S.A. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Colgate launched Its First App-Enabled Electronic Toothbrush that provides real-time feedback to improve brushing habits and help to prevent problems before they start.

Rising awareness for oral hygiene is anticipated to drive the market for oral care over the forecast period.

Global oral care market, based on the product is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ancillaries, dental prosthesis cleaning solutions and others dental products. In 2017, toothpastes segment held the largest share, by product. The segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, since there has been an increase in the incidence of oral diseases across the globe.

Inquire for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000829/

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates oral care market dynamics effecting the oral care market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automaotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/