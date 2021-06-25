Power Bank Market Research Report – Insights On Upcoming Challenges | Forecast 2019 -2025

Power bank, also known as portable charger, is a device used for powering gadgets such as mobile phones, digital cameras, tablets, and laptops using built-in batteries through a USB port. Increased adoption of digital products equipped with rechargeable batteries, such as smartphones, iPads, notepads, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones, has boosted the growth of the global power bank market.

Asia has witnessed a significant rise in adoption of power banks in the recent years. This is attributed to increasing number of smartphone users and aggrandized launch of new tablets. Moreover, portable media devices, such as laptops and cameras, are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, product launches and advancements in electronic devices are projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the Asia-Pacific power bank market. Thus, presence of top industry players in Japan & China and their increased focus on developing low-cost wireless products boost the growth of the global power bank market.

The global power bank market is analyzed based on battery type, power rating, distribution channel, price range, and region. On the basis of battery type, the market is bifurcated into lithium ion and lithium polymer. By power rating, it is divided into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,001?8,000 mAh, 8,001?20,000 mAh, and above 20,000 mAh. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated into online and offline. Based on price, it is fragmented into low, mid-range, and premium range.

The geographical analysis is provided for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Anker, Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi Corporation, Intex, Zagg Inc., GP Batteries, Xtrom, and Lenovo Group Ltd.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Power Bank market:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global power bank market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed 2014 to 2025, where 2014-2016 is accounted as historical data, base year as 2017, and the forecast year is 2019-2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Power Bank market Segmentation:

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion

Lithium Polymer

By Power Rating

Up to 3,000 mAh

3,001?8,000 mAh

8,001?20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Low

Mid-range

Premium Range

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

