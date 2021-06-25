Surveillance Radar Market – Major Key Players, Top Region, Technology and Strong Application

Market Highlights:

A major challenge for airport surveillance radar market growth is the changes in technologies of surveillance radar. However, the high cost associated with the deployment of airport surveillance radar is hampering the market. An Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) is a radar system used at airports to detect, display, and enable proper guidance of aircraft in the terminal area and the airspace around airports.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6300

A major challenge for airport surveillance radar market growth is the changes in technologies of surveillance radar. However, the high cost associated with the deployment of airport surveillance radar is hampering the market.

The airport surveillance radar market has been segmented by type, application, and region. By application, the market has been segmented into military and civil. Increase in defense budgets is expected to enhance the growth of the airport surveillance radar market. Furthermore, technological development, such as integration of satellite navigation system with airport surveillance radar, is expected to boost the airport surveillance radar market growth. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among customers regarding the benefits of airport surveillance radar, such as high accuracy, easy air traffic management, and government support in various projects are the major reasons for the high growth of this market.

Airport surveillance radar is an integrated primary and secondary radar system that is installed at terminal air traffic control sites. It interfaces with digital automation systems and provides six-level national weather service calibrated weather capability that offers enhanced situational awareness for both controllers and pilots.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global airport surveillance radar market, tracking two market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global airport surveillance radar market by application, type, and region.

Key Players:

The key players in the airport surveillance radar market are Indra (Spain), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Rockwell Collins (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada), and Thales Group (France).

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airport-surveillance-radar-market-6300

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR) we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

The MRFR team has a supreme objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]