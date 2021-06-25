The Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market to be Impelled by Demand for Attractive Packaging

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the composite cardboard tube packaging market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Demand from the manufactures for remarkable and striking branding of the product has increased to a large extent. Composite cardboard tubes help in reducing the chances of snapping during the transit of the product and adds on to the product sales. Moreover, industry has gone through advancements such as digital printing on the composite cardboard tubes and which is the key attraction for the makers in order to promote their product. Owing to these factors, the global composite cardboard tubes packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Furthermore, the demand for efficient and attractive packaging is expected to increase the sales of the cardboard tubes packaging which is expected to reach the estimated valuation of USD 4.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.9 Billion in 2018.

The market is segmented by material type into paperboard, kraft paper and corrugated board out of which, the corrugated board segment is anticipated to have leading shares on account of their cost effective packaging solutions and ease of recycling. Corrugated boards provide cushioning to the product which ensures the safety of the product during transit and are available in different sizes. The market is segmented by end use industry into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, postal & mailing industry. Food & beverages industry is further segmented into alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, bakery and dairy industry. Food & beverages industry is projected to have leading shares owing to the need of more refined packaging and safe transportation of materials. Cosmetic & personal care industry is anticipated to have significant growth. The tubes offer high resistance to heat and pressure which ultimately increases the demand for tubes in the segment. The rate of adoption of the composite cardboard tubes in the cosmetic & personal care industry is expected to expand at a rate of 7.5% in the near future.

North America region is estimated to have leading share on account of high standards of living and high disposable income of the people of the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have significant growth owing to rise in the retail sector and increase in the urban class. Increasing number of end user companies and transit operations are driving the market growth in the region.

Increasing Demand for Attractive Packaging

The composite cardboard tubes offer high safety and attractive packaging to the product. This leads to higher demand for these tubes in various end use industries. Moreover, they offer various advancements such as digital attractive printing on the boards which is more demandable. These factors are expected to impel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

High Cost

The demand for the product may be reluctant from the manufacturers because of the high costs associated with the product packaging through the tubes.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the composite cardboard tube packaging market which includes company profiling of Smurfit Kappa Group, CBT Packaging, Visican Ltd., Darpac P/L, Humber Print & Packaging Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the composite cardboard tube packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

