Wireless Audio Devices Market Receive Overwhelming Hike with Top Players Apple, Bose , Harman International Industries, Sony

Wireless audio devices are electronic devices that use wireless technology to stream audio. These devices include wireless headphones, microphones, speakers, sound bars, and audio systems, among others. Wireless audio devices are mostly used for entertainment and communication purposes in personal and professional applications. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Sonos, and SKAA are some of the popular technologies used for wireless streaming of A/V signals. Wireless audio devices offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility.

The adoption of wireless audio devices has increased in the recent years, owing to features such as ease of access, remote operability, and efficient data exchange. Factors such as growth of consumer electronics market, technological advancements in digital platforms for wireless audio transmission, such as Sonos, SKAA, and others, untapped emerging markets, and high disposable income are expected to supplement the market growth. Improved user experience through cloud-based solutions for online music streaming has created ample opportunities for the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding permissible frequency range of audio devices along with harmful effects on hearing ability of users due to excessive use of these devices hamper the market growth.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Sony Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonos, Inc., VIZIO, Inc., VOXX International Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG.

The wireless audio devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and geography. The product type segment includes wireless headsets & microphones, wireless speaker systems, sound bars, and others (radio tuner, power amplifier, and A/V controller). The technologies used for wireless streaming are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and others (SKAA, Sonos). Wireless audio devices have been increasingly adopted across different verticals including commercial, consumer, automotive, and others (defense and security). The wireless audio devices market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region among others, owing to high adoption of wireless audio devices in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the wireless audio devices market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 has been provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented based on product, technology, application, and geography.

BY PRODUCT

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Wireless Speaker Systems

Sound Bars

Others (Radio Tuner, Power Amplifier, A/V Controller)

BY TECHNOLOGY

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

Others (Sonos, SKAA)

BY APPLICATION

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Others (Defense and Security)

