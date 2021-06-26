4.48 billion USD strong Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market to exhibit 11.34% CAGR (2019-26)
Mortality due to diabetic foot ulcers is high and there are huge chances of recurrence of cured foot ulcers. According to National Institutes of Health (NIH), diabetic foot ulcers are responsible for more than 80% of all diabetes-related lower-leg amputations and occur in around 15% of diabetic patients. As per World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.
North America held the largest share of the diabetic foot ulcers market owing to the rising prevalence of diseases, elevated patient awareness levels and growing acceptance for the products.
According to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), over 100 million of the adults in the US are suffering from prediabetes or diabetes and another 84.1 million have prediabetes conditions, which if not treated may lead to type 2 diabetes within five years. The total medical cost for the management of diabetic foot disease in the United States ranges from US $ 9 to US $ 13 billion in 2017.
Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market Companies
The top competitors in the global diabetic foot ulcers market are Smith and Nephew, B.Braun and 3M and they account for almost half of the market share. Other dominant players of the global diabetic foot ulcers market include Medtronic and ConvaTec. The companies are heavily investing in the market to develop new products and are collaborating and acquiring other companies which help in increasing their market share and strengthen R & D.
