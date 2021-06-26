Activated Carbon Market: Jacobi Carbons Group, Eurocarb, and Cabot Corporation are Leading Suppliers in the world

The market report titled ‘Global Activated Carbon Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Activated Carbon Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.65% During the forecast period.

Activated Carbon Market Drivers

The primary drivers for activated carbon are the growing environmental concern for pollution control and have promoted the use of activated carbon for reducing mercury emissions from power plants.

Also, rising investment in the use of activated carbon for water purification has fuelled the market demand over the coming years. An emerging use for activated carbon in capacitors and batteries for energy applications is also driving the market for activated carbon.

Activated Carbon Market Segmentation

By the End-User, the global activated carbon market is bifurcated into Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Personal Care, and Others. Among all applications, water treatment application is dominating the activated carbon market in 2017 in term of value and volume.

Various countries including China and India among others are heavily investing in water purification plantswhich are expected to raise the demand for activated carbon during the forecast period.

Global Activated Carbon Market Regional Share

Geographically, the global activated carbon market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Others.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market owing to the rapid industrialization along with the initiation of various stringent regulations to address the rising environmental concerns, or legislation is expected to benefit the regional market growth in this region.

In North America stringent regulations aimed to safeguard the environment, awareness regarding clean water consumption and industrial gas purification are contributing to this growth and activated carbon will play a significant role.

Activated Carbon Market Company Trends

The global activated carbon market is fragmented with a large number of local and international players.

However, Jacobi Carbons Group, Eurocarb, and Cabot Corporation are the leading suppliers of activated carbon in the world. These three Companies combine holds around XX% of the total market.

