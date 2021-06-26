Agrochemicals Market Projected to Grow by Increase in 80% Crop Production During the Forecast Period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Agrochemicals Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Agrochemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals Industry Growth Factors

The market is growing by several factors such as increasing grain demand globally, limited natural resources, and limited land for agriculture.

Within the 13 billion hectares of total land worldwide, only 1.6 billion is under farmland production of which Middle East & Africa account for the most significant share of farmland.

FAO estimates suggest that ~80% of crop production growth by 2050 is expected to come from higher yields and the remaining should be met by the expansion of land available for farming, which is difficult in the present scenario.

Agrochemicals Market Segmentation

By Additives, the market is segmented into Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others.

Herbicides accounts for the most significant market chunk of the global agrochemicals market share with over 40% of the total market.

By Crops, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamental, Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, and Others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.

Agrochemicals Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players in this market are BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation and Monsanto Company.

Agrochemicals Market Scope of the Report

The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

It profiles the following companies:- BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International ASA, and The Mosaic Company.

The research report covers the following topics-

1. Agrochemicals Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Agrochemicals Market – Headlines & Trends

3. Agrochemicals Market – Industry Analysis

4. Agrochemicals Market – Product Analysis

5. Agrochemicals Market – By Crops

6. Agrochemicals Market – Geographical Analysis

7. Agrochemicals Market – Competitive Landscape

8. Agrochemicals Market – Company Profiles

9. Agrochemicals Market – Appendix

