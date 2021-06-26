Anti-collision Sensor Market by Technology, Industry Update, Region and Leading Players (2019 – 2025)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Anti-collision Sensor Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to adoption and integration of collision avoidance sensors in passenger and commercial vehicles led in decrease in road accidents while providing increased protection to vehicle occupants. Stringent government policies and regulations relating to installation of vehicle safety features will foster the global Anti-collision Sensor Market in the forecast period.

Moreover, the major factor driving market growth is increased consumer awareness, high focus on research and development by automobile manufacturers and updated safety ratings by regulatory bodies. Furthermore, growth in sales of sports and luxury vehicles coupled with provision of the sensors in these vehicles provides assistance at the time of accident will accelerate the growth of the Anti-collision Sensor market. Additionally, Growing number of on-road vehicles coupled with increasing road accidents is influencing the anti-collision technology, which will contribute further in the anti-collision sensor market during the forecast period.

Also, recent technological developments in sensors are focused on building highly sophisticated devices and augmenting their performance using various components of the vehicle coupled with anti-collision systems enable automotive OEMs to integrate additional intelligence to accomplish the goal of developing an autonomous vehicle are expected to boost the Anti-collision Sensor market in the upcoming year. Further, with the rise in traffic, coupled with traffic sensors provide the driver assistance and information about the parking space and guides them to park the vehicles effectively are estimated to escalate the global Anti-collision Sensor market over forecast period.

Radar Technology of Anti-collision Sensor Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Technology, the Anti-collision Sensor market has been segmented into Radar, Ultrasonic, LiDar, and Camera. Radar segment dominates the global Anti-collision sensor owing to its features like provide accurate measurement of location and distance of obstacle. LiDAR-based anti-collision sensors will drive by its features which offer a wide-angle field view and are capable of generating detailed imagery.

Adaptive Cruise Control Application of Anti-collision Sensor Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Anti-collision Sensor market has been segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Department Warning System, and Parking Sensor. Adaptive Cruise Control will lead the segment due to its features such as maintaining optimal separation between vehicles and reducing driver’s error. Blind Spot Monitor will grow due to characteristics such as monitoring the sides and rear of the vehicle.

Automobile is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Anti-collision Sensor during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Anti-collision Sensor market has been segmented into Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Industry, Rail, and Maritime. By End-User Industry, Automobile will lead the market owing to the rise in demand of advanced automated technologies like automatic braking, automatic parking, blind spot detection, collision avoidance, driver drowsiness detection and GPS navigation. Rail will drive by its applications to avoid any unwanted accidents.

Europe accounts for the lion’s share of the global Anti-collision Sensor market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Anti-collision Sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Anti-collision Sensor market over the forecast period owing to growth of automobile industry coupled with high demand of automobile products. The Asia Pacific market will be the fastest growing market owing to the growth in car population coupled with surge in adaptation to automation in automobile industry.

Global Anti-collision Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen, TRW Automotive, Wadeco, Yaskawa, Delphi Automotive, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Aisin Seiki Co and Autoliv AB are the key players in the global Anti-collision Sensor market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Anti-collision Sensor Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Anti-collision Sensor production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

