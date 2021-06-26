Anti-lock Braking System Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players AISIN SEIKI, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION

The Insight Partners adds “Anti-lock Braking System Market to 2027″ to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) are designed for enhancing the vehicle control and supporting to avoid wheel lock during the emergency stop situations and support OEM regulatory requirements. The emergency braking or even braking on a slippery or wet surface may cause the vehicle wheels to lock. Locking wheels reduce the adhesion between the road surface and tires, which in turn makes the vehicle unsteerable. The antilock braking system, thus, prevents the wheels from locking and facilitates safe braking. Some of the benefits of these braking systems include stability during a braking maneuver, improved steerability, and prevention of tire damage in emergency braking.

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the anti-lock braking system market are rising number of an auto collision, increased safety awareness and the technological advancements for ensuring the safety of the passengers and vehicle. However, the high cost of maintenance and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

– AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

– Aptiv PLC

– Continental AG

– DENSO CORPORATION

– Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

– Hyundai Mobis

– Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

– Robert Bosch GMBH

– WABCO

– ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Anti-lock Braking System Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anti-lock Braking System Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global anti-lock braking system market is segmented on the basis of components, type, and vehicle type. Based on component, the market is segmented as sensors, electronic control unit (ECU), hydraulic unit, and others. Further, based on type, the anti-lock braking system market is divided into four-channel four-sensor ABS, three-channel three-sensor ABS, and one-channel one-sensor ABS. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, anti-lock braking system market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Anti-lock Braking System Market.

