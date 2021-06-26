Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by components, technology, application, and industry vertical, and geography

The artificial intelligence helps the businesses to manage all supply chain related functions efficiently and boost both top-line and bottom-line values. Therefore, the need to plan and control supply chain business, advanced technologies such as machine learning plays a significant role. The supply chain professionals can make optimal decisions based on proper analysis of big data sets.

Increase in the adoption rate of AI to enhance the customer satisfaction level and streamline all supply chain related business. Besides, the driving factors, artificial intelligence in supply chain market also presents several opportunities to the players, such as, increase in the urge to improvise operational efficiency and productivity in the manufacturing area of fields, rise in the cloud-based supply chain solutions are some of the factors which are anticipated to benefit the artificial intelligence in supply chain market in the coming period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial intelligence in supply chain market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

– Epicor Software Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Logility.

– Microsoft Corporation

– NVIDIA Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Samsung

– Xilinx Inc.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented into processors, memory, AI platforms, and services. On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, and cognitive computing. The artificial intelligence in supply chain market on the basis of the application is classified into warehouse management, fleet management, freight brokerage, virtual assistant, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the artificial intelligence in supply chain market is segmented into pharmaceutical, manufacturing, automotive, food & beverages, aerospace, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain in these regions.

