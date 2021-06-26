Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Future Lookout By 2025: By Top Key Players BOGE Rubbers & Plastics Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Federal-Mogul LLC , Hyundai Polytech India Nolathane , Paulstra SNC , SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH , Tenneco , Vibracoustic GmbH

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Automotive Bushing Technologies Market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

The market research analysis has been drawn in this Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report with the consistent knowledge of what the market expects, what is already available, the competitive environment, and what can be done to outshine the competition. The report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This business market research report helps you stay up-to-date about the whole market and also gives holistic view of the market. The Automotive Bushing Technologies Market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state for the market and ABC industry.

Leading Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Players: – BOGE Rubbers & Plastics, Continental AG, Cooper-Standard Holdings, Federal-Mogul LLC , Hyundai Polytech India, Nolathane , Paulstra SNC , SumiRiko AVS Germany GmbH , Tenneco , Vibracoustic GmbH

A suspension system plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth ride for the occupants of the car. These solid suspension parts are linked to each other and transmit energy when the vehicle is on the move. Bushings are small components that are typically made of rubber or polyurethane material and act as isolators to the noise and vibrations that are transmitted by the solid metal suspension parts. These bushings enable reduction in the vibrations and noise and thereby ensure a smooth & comfortable ride for the passengers. Functions of bushing include vibration isolation, provide cushioning and also reduce the friction between solid metal parts in the vehicle. Typically, bushings are applied inside a car wherever there are metal joints and mounts are needed. Alternator bushings, control arm bushings, shock absorber mountings, sway bar links, transmission shifters, motor mounts and sub-frame mounts are some of the most commonly used bushings in passenger cars. The South America automotive bushing technologies market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 3.1% in the coming years.

Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Insights

Surge in volume of vehicle production

Globally, the trend of urbanization is growing at an exponential growth rate. Due to this, the average disposal income of the population staying in urban cities is also increasing, allowing them to enhance their lifestyles. The number of passenger cars operated worldwide is therefore bolstering, further creating a demand for production of passenger cars to cater to the ever increasing demands. The production of vehicles has witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era since the year 2010. Also, lowered interest rates on loans favored the much needed growth of the automobile industry. Over the last 7 or 8 years, the passenger car production has consistently witnessed a growth close to 2% year-on-year. Major percentage of the automotive bushings are sold and distributed directly to the automotive OEMs and a small share of the bushings market remains for the after-market sales. Generally, a single passenger car consists of a dozen or a little more number of bushings integrated into it. Subsequently, driving the growth for automotive bushing technologies market in the coming years.

Technological advancement for developing advanced vehicle suspension systems

Even when the suspension systems form one of the most crucial components inside a vehicle for a smoother and enjoyable ride in a car, they haven’t been too popular and publicized components since earlier times. Automakers have been putting in continuous efforts and capitals in refining the designs of suspension systems. Automakers today are looking for a perfect tradeoff for the vehicle suspension system that offers a smooth an enjoyable ride as well as a race-worthy handling to the driver of the car. Some of the recent innovations such as magnetic dampers, active curve tilting and hydraulic roll control in the field of suspension systems would influence the bushing market over the next few years. Thus, the growing investment towards development of superior suspension systems is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the automotive bushing technologies market players in the coming years.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Landscape

4 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Analysis- Global

6 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Automotive Bushing Technologies Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

