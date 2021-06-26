Automotive Infotainment SoC Market to Witness Huge Growth in 2027 | Key Player Analysis: Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation

Automotive Infotainment SoC Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Automotive Infotainment SoC Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

The automotive infotainment SoC refers to integrated chip designed for information, phone and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals and radio frequency functions. These chips consume less space and area in comparison with multi-chip designs. SoC or system on chip are widely used in embedded systems and the internet of things for automotive computing.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global automotive infotainment SoC market is segmented on the basis of installation type and vehicle type. Based on installation type, the market is segmented as in-dash and rear seat. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Automotive Infotainment SoC Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

