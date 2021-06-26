C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Is Growing At a High CAGR by 2027 According To a New Research Report by Key Player Innova Corporate, Merck, Richard Geiss, Solventis, SPEX CertiPrep

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Perchloroethylene (PCE), Trichloroethylene (TCE), 1, 1, 1-Trichloroethane (TCA)); Application (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Dry Cleaning, Metal Degreasing, Textile Treatment, Automotive Aerosols, Others) and Geography.

C2 chlorinated solvents are compounds which contain chlorine such as perchloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), etc. These chlorinated solvents are used for the formulation of fluorinated hydrocarbons and fluorinated polymers. Chlorinated solvent, perchloroethylene (PCE), is used for application such as dry cleaning in textile, metals surface cleaning, and as reactant for catalyst regeneration. C2 chlorinated solvents are also applied as degreasers, paint thinners, pesticides, as intermediates for production of chemicals and others. Exposure of chlorinated solvents can have health effects on human.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The growing usage of perchloroethylene (PCE) for dry cleaning in textile industry will drive the demand growth for C2 chlorinated solvents market. Additionally, the increasing demand of chlorinated solvents for metals degreasing will further imply in the demand growth for the C2 chlorinated solvents market. Predominantly, concern over health related adverse effects due to high exposure to the chlorinated solvents may hinder the market growth for the C2 chlorinated solvents market. However, the increasing usage of chlorinated solvents in fats, waxes, greases, rubbers will create opportunities for the C2 chlorinated solvents market.

The global study on C2 Chlorinated Solvents market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market profiled in the report include-

Acuro Organics Limited

2. Banner Chemicals Limited (2M Group)

3. Befar Group CO. , LTD.

4. Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co. , Ltd.

5. Hwatsi Chemical Private Limited

6. Innova Corporate

7. Merck KGaA

8. Richard Geiss GmbH

9. Solventis

10. SPEX CertiPrep

The C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented into, perchloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE), 1,1,1-trichloroethane (TCA). On the basis of application, the C2 chlorinated solvents market is segmented into, refrigeration & air conditioning, dry cleaning, metal degreasing, textile treatment, automotive aerosols, others.

