Ceramic Fiber Market Set to Grow according To Forecasts – Key Player Fibrecast, Ibiden, Nutec Fibratec, Rath, Unifrax

The Insight Partners provides you with a global analysis on “The Ceramic Fiber Market” and forecast to 2027. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, Others); Product Form (Blanket, Module, Board, Paper, Others); End Use Industry (Iron and Steel, Refining and Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aluminum, Others) and Geography.

Ceramic fibers are non-metallic inorganic fibers. These fibers can be produced through direct or indirect process. In direct process, ceramic fibers are produced by spinning of precursors such as salts, sols or precursor melts into the fiber. Ceramic fiber has features such as low thermal conductivity, low heat storage, high tensile strength, thermal shock resistance, sound absorption, etc. These fibers are produced in various forms such as blanket, module, boards, and others. Ceramic fibers are typically used in application such as insulation seals and gaskets, covers, pads and wrapping, and others. Industries such as iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation, etc. has extensive usage of ceramic fibers.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The growing usage of ceramic fiber in industries such as petroleum & petrochemicals, textile will drive the demand growth for the ceramic fiber market. Additionally, increasing demand for refractory ceramic fiber for application like insulation and sealing material will further imply in the demand growth for ceramic fiber market. Predominantly, stringent regulation over the application of carcinogenic materials like ceramic fiber may hinder the market growth for ceramic fiber market. However, increasing demand for ceramic fiber in metallurgical and chemical application will create opportunity for the ceramic fiber market.

The global study on Ceramic Fiber market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Ceramic Fiber Market profiled in the report include-

1. Fibrecast Inc.

2. Harbisonwalker International Inc.

3. Ibiden Co. , Ltd.

4. Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

5. Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. , Ltd.

6. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

7. Nutec Fibratec

8. Rath Inc.

9. Unifrax I LLC

10. Yeso Insulating Products Co. Ltd.

The ceramic fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, product form, end use industry. On the basis of type, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into refractory ceramic fiber (RCF) , alkaline earth silicate (AES) wool, others. On the basis of product form, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into, blanket, module, board, paper, others. On the basis of end use industry, the ceramic fiber market is segmented into, iron & steel, refining & petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, others.

