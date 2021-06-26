Cloud Migration Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by service, application, end-user, and geography

The 21st century has witnessed an explosion of data post the boom of internet and dot com revolution. Large businesses depend on computers to store and process vital consumer data. The physical storage drives available in the market have proven to be insufficient for storing large data for companies. A new cloud-based model for data storage that provides abundant space and higher level of security has emerged in the last few years. The cloud storage is less expensive and it reduces the burden of any organization by allowing them to focus on their core operations. Many small and large enterprises have been migrating data, applications, and different business elements to the cloud computing environment from the existing traditional computing environments.

Advantages such as faster and easier deployment along with scalability flexibility, and the rising demand from businesses to lower capital and operational expenditures are anticipated to boost the cloud migration market globally. Concerns around the compatibility of various enterprise applications in the cloud are one of the major restraining factors in the cloud migration market. Growing market attractiveness in emerging industry verticals especially healthcare is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the cloud migration market.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud migration market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– Accenture PLC

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

– DXC Technology

– Google Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Rackspace US, INC.

– SAS Institute Inc.

The global cloud migration market is segmented on the basis of service, application, and end-user. On the basis of service, the cloud migration market is segmented into Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The cloud migration market on the basis of the application is classified into project management, compliance and security management, and infrastructure management. Based on end-user, the cloud migration market is segmented into BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global cloud migration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud migration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

