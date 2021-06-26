Coffee Pods Market Size study by Type by Application and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

The Coffee Pods Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Coffee pods are like tea bags which is used to brew coffee for a single serve. There is only a single difference between them and that is of shape; a coffee pod is round. TMoreover, increasing awareness about benefits of coffee followed by availability of different variety, flavors, formats and convenience of coffee pods are driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing cost of the basic ingredients like coffee beans & sugar across the globe is hampering the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report are Nestle, Kraft Foods, LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA, Keurig Green Mountain, Coffechino, DUNKIN’ DONUTS, ETHICAL COFFEE COMPANY, The Folger Coffee Company, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Melitta coffee pods, Seattle’s Best Coffee, and STARBUCKS

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Soft coffee

Hard coffee

Capsules

The regional analysis of Global Coffee Pods Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to the increasing demand of coffee pods across various Asian countries such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Coffee Pods Product Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Coffee Pods Product Dynamics

Chapter 4. Coffee Pods Product Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Coffee Pods Product Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Coffee Pods Product Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 8. Research Process

