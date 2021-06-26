DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by offering, application, deployment type, end user, and geography

DDoS Protection and Mitigation are a technique for resisting the influence of distribution denial-of-service attacks on network involved in the Internet by protecting the relay and target networks. Its solutions and services provide protection as well as mitigation on endpoints against advanced and sophisticated DDoS attacks. The boosting demand for DDoS protections, the SMEs demand for solutions has encouraged vendors to introduce, cost-effective hybrid, and cloud-based solutions.

The significant drivers of the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market are a mounting requirement for cloud-based and hybrid DDoS protection and mitigation solutions. The growing DDoS threat on a cryptocurrency exchange is creating opportunities which will increase the need for the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DDoS Protection and Mitigation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

– A10 Networks

– Akamai Technologies, Inc.

– Corero Network Security

– F5 Networks, Inc.

– Flowmon Networks

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Imperva

– Neustar, Inc.

– Nexusguard

– Zenedge

The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market are segmented on the basis of offering, application, deployment type, and end-user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware solutions, software solutions, and service. On the basis of application, the market is sub-segmented into network infrastructure and solutions, databases, endpoint, standalone application. Based on deployment type the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud. Similarly, on the basis of End User, the market is sub-segmented into IT and telecom, government, education, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DDoS Protection and Mitigation market by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

