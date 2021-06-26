Demand from core sectors is fostering a 5.17% CAGR in the market for Speciality Chemicals

The market report titled ‘Global Specialty Chemicals Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Growth Factors of the Specialty Chemicals Market

Across the globe, chemical producers are slowly heading towards the specialty chemicals from commodity chemicals. Shift from price-sensitive chemicals to low-volume, high value and high margin specialty chemicals are seen in the industry from the past decade.

Global Specialty Chemicals Market Dynamics

High demand for function-specific chemicals is increasing the market for the use of Speciality chemicals. They provide a wide variety of effects on which many other industry sectors depend upon.

The upsurge of high-performance coatings and increased demand in end-user industries such as construction, automotive and electronics are the other factors attributing to the growth of the market. Industrialization in Asia-Pacific supplemented by low labor cost and economic growth also drives demand.

The automotive industry is gradually replacing the welding activities of engine parts assembly with adhesives and sealants products to reduce the vehicle weight, which in turn increases fuel efficiency. Specialty chemicals are accounting for about 20% of overall vehicle weights and also efficient in meeting the emission & sustainability guidelines and regulations.

Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers

The key companies, which combined occupy most of the global specialty chemicals market share, including Albemarle Corporation, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Ashland Inc., Dymax Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Albemarle Corporation, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, H.B. Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Chemtura Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp., 3M, The Dow Chemical Company, Avery Dennison, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, and Uniseal Inc.

