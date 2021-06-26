Digital Workplace Market Latest Technological, Innovation & Global Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leader – Accenture, Atos SE, Citrix Systems, Cognizant, DXC Technology

The digital workplace brings the concept of aligning technology, employees, and business processes, using digital transformation. The digital workplace is gaining traction as it significantly improves the operational efficiencies of the organization and helps achieve business goals. The digital workplace market landscape is experiencing robust growth with advancements in cloud computing and IT infrastructure services. The untapped markets are likely to offer leading players with significant opportunities during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The digital workplace market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing digitalization trend in the business environment and employee demand for work-life balance. Besides, the availability of new tools and technologies is further propelling market growth. However, a lack of necessary education and training among the workforce may hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing demand for digital workplace and cloud-based services among small and medium enterprises showcases promising growth opportunities for the key players of the digital workplace market.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the digital workplace market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital workplace market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital workplace in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the digital workplace market.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital workplace companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– Accenture

– Atos SE

– Citrix Systems, Inc.

– Cognizant

– DXC Technology Company

– IBM Corporation

– NTT DATA, Inc.

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– Unisys

– Wipro Limited

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Digital Workplace Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital workplace market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global digital workplace market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital workplace market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global digital workplace market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, media and entertainment, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, government and public sector, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET LANDSCAPE DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE DIGITAL WORKPLACE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

