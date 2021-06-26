Disaster Relief Logistics Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure, Segment, Regional outlook and Forecast 2025

Disaster relief logistics is the process of forecasting and implementing a cost effective flow as well as the storage supplies from the point of origin to the point of consumption with the aim to lighten the suffering of vulnerable people in disaster affected areas.

Increasing incidence of disasters and rising need for handling logistics operations by professional logistic companies are the key driving factors which boosting the market growth of disaster relief logistics. In addition, growing implementation of drones for disaster relief logistics, rising volatility of the economy and limited availability of funds and necessary resources are also propelling the demand of disaster relief logistics. Nevertheless, lack of availability of proper logistics equipment’s at times of emergency obstruct market demand of disaster relief logistics across the globe.

Major market player included in this report are:

Blue Water Shipping

Damco

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

A comprehensive view of the Disaster Relief Logistics market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Disaster Relief Logistics market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The regional analysis of Global Disaster Relief Logistics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 39% in 2017 owing to growing number of disaster relief logistics providers and growing infrastructure in the region. Europe is also contributing satisfactory growth in the global Disaster Relief Logistics market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising incidences of disasters in the countries such as India and China.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Dynamics

Chapter 4. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Disaster Relief Logistics Product Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

