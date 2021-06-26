Disposable Batteries Market 2019 Business Opportunities, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Regional Forecast To 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on global Disposable Batteries Market. The Disposable Batteries Market is expected to expand at 5.20% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

The global disposable batteries market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The increased use of disposable batteries in daily use gadgets, long shelf-life, and environment-friendly nature of these batteries are some of the major factors that are expected to drive the global disposable batteries market.

Industry Scenario

Disposable batteries, also known as dry batteries, are non-rechargeable batteries with high energy density and an extended life span. In these batteries, the cathode and anode are made of manganese oxide zinc powder, respectively. Their electrolytes are made of potassium hydroxide. After a while, the reaction created during energy production corrodes the anode and prevents further reactions, resulting in a dead battery. End users prefer these batteries as they are convenient to use and are less expensive compared to rechargeable batteries.

Disposable Batteries Market Segmentation

The global disposable batteries market has been segmented based on type and end-use.

On the basis of end-use, consumer electronics was the largest segment, owing to the rising use of daily use gadgets, globally.

On the basis of type, the alkaline sub-segment is expected to be the largest sub-segment within the global disposable batteries market.

Global Disposable Batteries Industry Leading Players Analyzed are:

Some of the prominent players of the global disposable batteries market are Duracell Batteries Ltd. (US), Energizer Battery, Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), GP Batteries Intl (Singapore), Everyday Battery Company (US), Rayovac (US), Nbcell Battery (China), Battco (US), Sony (Japan), Southwest Electronic Energy Group (US), and Liebherr Group (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable batteries market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the disposable batteries market by its type, end-use, and region.

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.3. Market Structure

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Primary Research

3.2. Secondary Research

3.3. Market Size Estimation

3.4. Forecast Model

3.5. List Of Assumptions

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1. Rising Use Of Batteries In Daily Use Gadgets

4.1.2. Long Shelf-Life

4.1.3. Environment Friendly Nature

4.2. Restraints

4.2.1. Availability Of Alternative Products Such As Rechargeable Batteries

4.2.2. Increasing Cost Of Raw Materials

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1. Increasing Use OF Alkaline Batteries In Medical Applications

4.3.2. Shifting Focus On Disposable Batteries From Zinc Carbon Batteries In Asia-Pacific And Latin America

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.5. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

