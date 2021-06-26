Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and World Market Share – Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Atmel, Texas instruments, Robert Bosc

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Distributed Temperature Sensing Market” and forecast to 2022 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Distributed Temperature Sensing market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The global distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market was valued at $486 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $819 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is a real-time temperature measurement technique that provides continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system was mainly developed for the oil & gas industry to assist reservoir engineers in optimizing the monitoring techniques. The growth of DTS market is attributed to the increase in safety norms and supportive government policies across different regions.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Texas instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson controls international PLC

Sony Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario.

