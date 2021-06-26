Enterprise Data Lake Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Global Enterprise Data Lake Industry
This report focuses on the global Enterprise Data Lake status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Data Lake development in United States, Europe and China.
Enterprise Data Lake is one of such methods where the data is stored in raw native form until a need to analyze data arises.
Every organization creates a vast amount of data, but no every time, all the data is essential or needed.
United States is expected to be the largest market for Enterprise Data Lake market.
The factors restraining the growth of enterprise Data Lake market are the challenges faced for working with traditional data storage and analytical technologies.
In 2017, the global Enterprise Data Lake market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Microsoft
Cloudwick
SAS Institute
Informatica
Teradata
Oracle
HVR Software
IBM
Podium Data
Zaloni
Snowflake Computing
Capgemini
EMC
Hitachi
Atos
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Larger Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Data Lake Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Data Lake Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Larger Enterprise
1.5.3 Medium Enterprise
1.5.4 Small Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Enterprise Data Lake Market Size
2.2 Enterprise Data Lake Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Enterprise Data Lake Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Enterprise Data Lake Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Data Lake Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Data Lake Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Enterprise Data Lake Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Enterprise Data Lake Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in China
7.3 China Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
7.4 China Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in India
10.3 India Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
10.4 India Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Enterprise Data Lake Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Enterprise Data Lake Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Enterprise Data Lake Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SAP
12.1.1 SAP Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 SAP Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Cloudwick
12.3.1 Cloudwick Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.3.4 Cloudwick Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Cloudwick Recent Development
12.4 SAS Institute
12.4.1 SAS Institute Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.4.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
12.5 Informatica
12.5.1 Informatica Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.5.4 Informatica Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Informatica Recent Development
12.6 Teradata
12.6.1 Teradata Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.6.4 Teradata Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.7 Oracle
12.7.1 Oracle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.8 HVR Software
12.8.1 HVR Software Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.8.4 HVR Software Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 HVR Software Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Podium Data
12.10.1 Podium Data Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Enterprise Data Lake Introduction
12.10.4 Podium Data Revenue in Enterprise Data Lake Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Podium Data Recent Development
12.11 Zaloni
12.12 Snowflake Computing
12.13 Capgemini
12.14 EMC
12.15 Hitachi
12.16 Atos
