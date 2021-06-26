Epilepsy Market–Global Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2018 to 2023

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain characterized by repeated seizures. A seizure is usually defined as a sudden alteration of behavior due to a temporary change in the electrical functioning of the brain. Normally, the brain continuously develops tiny electrical impulse in an orderly pattern. The rising prevalence of epilepsy diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the market. However, high per patient treatment cost and regulatory restriction on profitability may hamper the growth of the market.

The global epilepsy market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 38.1% share. The market growth in this region is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of epilepsy disorders among the geriatric population. According to the statistics published by the Epilepsy Foundation of America Organization, 1.3 to 2.8 million people were diagnosed with epilepsy disease in the US in 2018.

The global epilepsy market has been segmented based on condition, diagnosis and treatment, end user, and region.The condition segment is further segmented into drug-resistant epilepsy and others.The global epilepsy market, by diagnosis and treatment, is segmented into diagnosis and treatment.The global epilepsy market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, clinics (family practitioners/ internal medicine), ambulatory surgical centers (outpatient centers), diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players

LivaNova PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eisai Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Medtronic PLC, UCB SA, NeuroPace Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and others.

Study Objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the epilepsy market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global epilepsy market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by condition, diagnosis and treatment, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the epilepsy market

Target Audience

• Biotechnology Companies

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global epilepsy market is expected to reach USD 9,509.20 million by 2023 from USD 5,931.74 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023

• On the basis of condition, the drug-resistant epilepsy segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.07% from 2018 to 2023

• Based on diagnosis and treatment, the treatment segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.91% by the year 2023

• Based on end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share of 29.3% in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.29% during the forecast period

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global epilepsy market at a CAGR of 7.77% by 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 8.86% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

US

Canada

o Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

• Europe

o Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East

o Africa

