Fatty Alcohols Market : Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2018 to 2023

Global Fatty Alcohols Market: Information by Type (Pure and Midcut, Long Chain, Short Chain, and Higher Chain), Application (Detergents and Cleaners, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Lubricants, Plasticizer, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Nutrition, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Global Fatty Alcohols Market

Fatty alcohols are high-molecular-weight, straight-chain primary alcohols. Fatty alcohols can be categorized into lauryl alcohol (C12), cetyl alcohol (C16), stearyl alcohol (C18), myristyl alcohol (C14), and behenyl alcohol (C22).

The demand for fatty alcohols is driven by their increasing applications in household and industrial cleaners, detergents, laundry softeners, textile coatings, mineral processing, and agricultural chemicals. Fatty alcohols are widely used in the cosmetics and personal care industry as emollients and thickening and cleansing agents as they help improve the viscosity of lotions and creams. Increased spending on cosmetics and personal care products, as a result of changing lifestyles, is driving the growth of the personal care industry in the developing nations and thus, fatty alcohols market.

Additionally, the use of chemicals in the manufacturing of detergents has an adverse impact on the environment when disposed into waterbodies. Thus, regulations against the use of chemicals in detergents have been imposed by governments across the globe, owing to which detergent manufacturers are increasingly using natural oils over chemicals, which is fueling the demand for fatty alcohols. Furthermore, with the growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of liquid detergents as compared to detergent bars and powder detergents, the consumption of liquid detergents is increasing at a rapid pace in the rural areas of Asia-Pacific. This is likely to create significant opportunities for the players operating in the global fatty alcohol market during the review period.

According to the MRFR analysis, the global fatty alcohols market is projected to register 6.67% CAGR to reach USD 10,078.8 million by the end of 2023. On the basis of type, the market has been divided into pure and midcut, long chain, short chain, and higher chain. The pure and midcut segment accounted for the largest market share and was valued at USD 3,093.6 million in 2017; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 6.58% during the review period. These alcohols are used as emollient in detergents including light- and heavy-duty detergents, laundry pre-softeners, hard surface cleaners, and industrial cleaners. They are also used in metal processing, aluminum processing, leather and textile processing, pesticides, and soil conditioners, among others. The long chain segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global fatty alcohols market in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 7.29% during the review period.

By application, the global market has been segregated into detergents and cleaners, cosmetics and personal care, lubricants, plasticizer, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others. The detergents and cleaners segment held the largest market share and was valued at USD 2,217.9 million in 2017; it is expected to reach USD 3,152.3 million by the end of 2023. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for industrial cleaners on account of growing industrialization in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the increasing demand for detergents manufactured using natural products is also expected to fuel the demand for fatty alcohols globally. The cosmetics & personal care segment accounted for the second-largest share of the global fatty alcohols market and is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.29% during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global fatty alcohols market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global market with a share of 43.3% in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the growing end-use industries, such as detergents, cosmetic and personal care, food & beverage, and plastics. China was the leading market in the region with a market share of 30.9% in 2017 owing to large presence of major end-use industries such as surfactants and cosmetics & personal care. Additionally, the increasing production of fatty alcohols in the South-East Asian countries due to the abundant availability of raw materials is also expected to drive the regional market growth.

The market in Europe accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.07% during the review period. The market growth is driven by increasing environmental regulations against the use of chemicals in detergents by the International Association for Soaps, Detergents, and Maintenance Products established by the European Commission. The market in North America held a market share of 18.8% and is expected to reach USD 1,807.7 million by the end of 2023, owing to the large presence of established end-use industries in the region. The US held a healthy market share of 78% in 2017 and is expected to register 5.76% CAGR by the end of 2023.

The Middle East & African market was valued at USD 620.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period. Turkey held the largest market share of 37.8% in 2017, owing to the growing demand for the product in major end-use industries, particularly in cosmetics and personal care. The market in Latin America was valued at USD 549.8 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a steady CAGR of 6.53% during the review period. Brazil dominated the regional market and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global fatty alcohols market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global market has been divided into pure and midcut, long chain, short chain, and higher chain.

By application, the global market has been categorized into detergents and cleaners, cosmetics and personal care, lubricants, plasticizer, food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others.The global fatty alcohols market has been analyzed across five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Players

The prominent players operating in the global fatty alcohols market include Univar Inc (US), KLK Oleo (Malaysia), VVF LLC (India), P&G Chemicals (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore), Kao Corporation (Japan), Sasol Limited (South Africa), Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia), BASF SE (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (The Netherlands) Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Godrej Industries Ltd (India), and Arkema SA (France).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies including:

• As per MRFR analysis, the global fatty alcohols market was valued at USD 6,880.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 10,078.8 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period.

• The pure & midcut type has emerged as the most promising segment, acquiring 45% of the global market in 2017; it is estimated to register a high CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.

• The detergents & cleaners application segment accounted for a 32.2% share of the global market and is projected to be the major revenue-generating segment, exhibiting a moderate CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of around 7.29% during the review period.

• The growth of global fatty alcohol market is primarily driven by increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products.

• The growing preference for powder and liquid detergents in the rural areas of Asia-Pacific owing to rising awareness among the consumers regarding the benefits of liquid detergents as compared to powder detergents is expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the global fatty alcohol market.

• However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used for manufacturing natural fatty alcohols have resulted in a demand and supply gap, which is projected to restrict market growth to some extent.

