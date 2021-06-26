Freight Transport Management Market 2019-2025 Leading Companies- JDA Software, Manhattan, CTSI, Accenture, Descartes and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Freight Transport Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Freight Transport Management Market
Freight Transport Management includes various strategies for increasing the efficiency of freight and commercial transport. The gradually reducing rates of new technology, combined with an improved awareness among freight operators about the technology’s possible benefits, are expected to boost the freight transportation system to upsurge its use of information technology.
The integration of Internet of Things devices has witnessed steady growth in this market, leading to enhanced data collection and communication with back-end systems. Moreover, the cost effectiveness of cloud-based models is further expected to drive the demand for this mode. This report focuses on the global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
JDA Software
Manhattan Associates
CTSI
Accenture
Descartes
DSV
HighJump Software
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
SNCF Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight Transportation Cost Management
Freight Security and Monitoring System
Freight Mobility Solution
Warehouse Management System
Freight 3PL Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Oil & Gas
Consumer & Retail
Energy & Power
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freight Transport Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freight Transport Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
