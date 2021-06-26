Frozen Food Market is Expected to grow at a CAGR Value of 4.60% During the Forecast Period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Frozen Food Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Frozen Food Market Dynamics

Nuclear families in western and Asian markets are the biggest drivers for frozen food Industry. Families don’t have enough time to cook the meal, so they are consuming ready to eat or ready to prepared frozen food on a large scale.

Millennials are more health-conscious than previous generations, but that has not negatively impacted Frozen Food Industry.

Nestle is making changes in more than 100 of its frozen-food products by removing artificial flavors and colors, high fructose corn syrup and GMO ingredients.

Lack of awareness about frozen food, some people wrongly believe that freezing food removes nutrients. Thus Frozen Foods have had a bad reputation in recent years.

To know more, feel free to download a sample from the following portal –https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/frozen-food-market

Frozen Food Market Segmentation

Based on product type, Global Frozen food market can be segmented into Meat & Poultry, Fish/seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Desserts, and Others.

In Desserts Ice-cream was the best-selling product in the frozen food market. Nestle is the key player that manufactures products in almost every single category.

Global Frozen Food Market Geographical Share

Based on Geography, Global Frozen food market is segmented into South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

North America and Europe dominate the frozen food market regarding market share.

In Europe, Germany and the UK remain the largest market for frozen foods. These two countries account for over 40% of Western Europe’s frozen foods market in value terms.

Frozen Food Market Key Companies

The frozen food market is competing with the presence of various companies. Some of the critical players in the market are Nestle, Tyson Foods, ConAgra Foods, Unilever, Pinnacle, Kraft Heinz, General Mills, Schwan’s, and Kellogg’s. Nestle is the most significant player in the US frozen foods market.

Read more information about the report-https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/frozen-food-market

The research report covers the following topics-

1. Frozen Food Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Frozen Food Market – Industry Trends

3. Frozen Food Market – Forecast Analysis

4. Frozen Food Market Segmentation

5. Frozen Food Market – Regional, Country-level Analysis

5.1 North America

5.2. South America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. Frozen Food Market – Competitive Trends

7. Frozen Food Market – Company Profiles

8. Frozen Food Market – Appendix

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.