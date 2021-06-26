Functional Water Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2026

Functional Water Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast.

An escalating population of health-conscious consumers and the health benefits of consuming functional water attributed to the presence of minerals, vitamins, herbs and other essential elements drives the functional water market. In addition, an increasing rate of obesity, diabetes and other diseases is compelling consumers to avoid sugary soft drinks has resulted into a positive impact on the global functional water market. Functional water market is expanding rapidly owning to change in beverage consumption habits, preference has shifted from high sugar, carbonated beverages to functional water. Major restraint for functional water market is its fluctuation in cost. Customer’s bargaining power has increased due to the availability of abundant substitutes and low switching costs.

PET bottle is major contributor attributed to its versatility, attractiveness, lightweight, recyclable nature and ease in transportation. Glass bottles are heavyweight and non-recyclable and its use glass for water packaging is not economical. Development in the technology of PET packaging is expected to reduce overall production cost, bringing flexibility for different shapes.

Supermarkets are major shareholder owing to growing customer’s preference to visits stores. The considerable increase in online sale is predicted due to the presence of a better online platform, discount offers and ease in delivery will drive product demand.

Europeans have healthy eating habits. Consumption patterns in Europe region are occupied by healthy and weight management ingredients. Low-calorie and unsweetened flavoured functional water is gaining popularity, owing to the rise in health issues, such as obesity and diabetes. The number of new product launches in Europe is the highest when it comes to the functional water.

Danone, NestlÃ©, New York Spring Water, PepsiCo and The Coca-Cola Company are leading players of the global functional water market.

The report covers major market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the market. Furthermore, Competitive scenario and market share of the top players in the market, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the particular market segment.

Scope of the Global Functional Water Market

Global Functional Water Market, By Product:

PET bottle

Glass bottle

Cans & pouches

Global Functional Water Market, By Distribution Channel

Speciality Retailer

Super Market/Hyper Markets

Online

Others

Global Functional Water Market, By Region:

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Key Players analyzed in the Report:

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Groupe Danone

Hint Water

New York Spring Water

Balance Water Company

Sunny Delight Beverages Company.

Eklo Water

Groupe Danone

Nestle Water

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

Report Description:

